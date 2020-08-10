You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals for today, August 10, 2020
Funerals for today, August 10, 2020

Today

Kimberly A. Kness, 11 a.m., Hopewell Cemetery, New Windsor.

Lenore E. "Linn" Leander, 1 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral and Cremation Services, Cambridge Chapel.

David P. Redman, 9:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.

Tomorrow

Linford “Junior” Hollowell Jr, 1:30 p.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Carolyn E. Neely, 1 p.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.

Barbara V. Robinson, 1 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

