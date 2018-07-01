Doss, Katherine, 86, East Moline; 2 p.m., Trimble, Moline.
Geiger, Kenneth C., 73, Rock Island, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly, Rock Island.
Hollowell, Dalton C., 26, Davenport; 11 a.m., Rafferty, Moline.
Meyer, Dorothy, 86, Rock Island, formerly of Moline; 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly, Knox Chapel, Rock Island.
Pannell, Bobby J., 68, Moline, 10:30 a.m., Trimble, Moline.
Cantrell, Joseph “Hob”, 85, Carbon Cliff, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Funeral Home, Moline.
Larsen, Janet C., Cedar Falls, formerly of Moline; 11 a.m., Trimble, Moline.
Luebbers, Maria E., 86, Moline, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Mitchell, Mabel, 99, Moline, 3 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
VerStraete, Royce F., 84, Atkinson, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson.