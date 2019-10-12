{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

None

TOMORROW

Eugene “Gene” Buss, noon, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline.

John David “Dave” Gould, 10:30 a.m., Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion.

Norma J. Hahn., 3 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Terry Kotrogiannis, 11 a.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.

Martin E. McAllister, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

William “Bill” E. Pratt, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

John P. Wildermuth, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township.

PENDING

Nancy K. Appleby, 62, of Sherrard, died, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Latonya Glenn, 43, of Moline, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

James Kingman, 77, of Moline, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Roy W. Leopard, 76, of Illinois City, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

