TODAY
Robert Jones, 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, East Moline.
TOMORROW
Gregory “Greg” P. Beard, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Hazel Mae Holloway, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Patricia L. Keel, noon, The Apostolic Sanctuary of the Quad Cities, Silvis.
Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Marilyn Joy Leftwich, 10 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.
PENDING
Cheryl J. Harris, 64, of Moline, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Floyd Horne, 47, of Rock Island, died Friday Nov. 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Shirley A. Park, 87, of Geneseo, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Gerry J. Topping, 94, of Rock Island, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.