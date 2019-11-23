{{featured_button_text}}

Floyd Horne, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

Jeffrey Lynn Claude, Sr., 11 a.m., Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island

Susan J. Conrad, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Geneseo.

Myrtle R. Gustafson, 11 a.m., Cambridge Lutheran Church.

William Carlos Mitchell, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Edwin G. Ripperger, 11 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull.

David Richard Wassell, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

PENDING

Robert L. Hawk, 54, of Moline, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Jordan L. Murphy, 37, of Moline, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

John “Jack” A. Winefordner, 85, of Bettendorf, formerly of Geneseo and Cambridge, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

