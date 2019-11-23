TODAY
Floyd Horne, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Jeffrey Lynn Claude, Sr., 11 a.m., Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island
Susan J. Conrad, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Geneseo.
Myrtle R. Gustafson, 11 a.m., Cambridge Lutheran Church.
William Carlos Mitchell, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Edwin G. Ripperger, 11 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull.
David Richard Wassell, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
PENDING
Robert L. Hawk, 54, of Moline, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Jordan L. Murphy, 37, of Moline, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
John “Jack” A. Winefordner, 85, of Bettendorf, formerly of Geneseo and Cambridge, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.