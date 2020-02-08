Funerals for Sunday, February 9, 2020

Tomorrow
Marilyn Esther Nordahl Bindewald, noon, Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Dorothy M. “Penny” Conte, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Phyllis J. Metz, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Bruce Penry, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian of LeClaire.
You have free articles remaining.
Pending
Teresa E. Bandekow, 63, of Davenport, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
George M. Billings, 97, of Prophetstown, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Helena C. Fowler, 82, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Generations. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Barbara L. Hintz, 82, of Geneseo, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Robert D. Love Sr., 82, of East Moline, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Centennial Rehab (Formerly Rosewood Care Center), Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Ann T. (Dasso) Scott, 60, of Park View, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.