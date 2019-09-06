{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Nina L. Holzinger, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

William Michael Key, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Jeanette E. Lemon, 10 a.m., Milan First Presbyterian Church.

Beverley M. Powell, 1 p.m., the Viola Cemetery.

Dr. James W. Thatcher, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Robert L. “Bob” Verhaeghe, 3 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Dorothy Lucille Batten, 95, of East Moline and Sun City, Ariz., died Friday, Sept. 5, 2019. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Nadeen Harms, 67, of Davenport died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Kathryn S. Maddalozzo, 78, of Milan, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Daniel W. Miller, 39, of Preston, Iowa, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Franklin “Teddy” Tapscott, 86, of Monmouth, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Allure Nursing Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.

