TODAY
Marilyn A. Coyne, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
James D. Crawford, 11 a.m., Alpha Cemetery.
Joyce A. Maher, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Mary Stevens, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
Larry Raymond Billingsley, 74, of East Moline died Monday. October 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Peoria. Private arrangements.
Albert L. Blocker, Sr., 81, of Rock Island, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Ned L. Gosa Sr., 82, from Moline, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Santiago “Sal” S. Lopez Jr., 79, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at home, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Kenneth R. Peterson, 93, of Rock Island, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sandra A. Resch, 76, of Moline died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Mary Lou Robertson, 81, of Thomson, Ill., previously of Savanna, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Judy A. Stack, 64, of Muscatine, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.