TODAY
Jennifer “Jenny” Althiser, 4 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
John E. Guthrie, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Marie L. Hoscheid, 10 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Bennie Hubbert Jr., noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Patricia M. Maynard, noon, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Shirley A. Park, 10 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Dolores B. Rangel, noon, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
TOMORROW
Floyd Horne, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Rita Gilman, 92, of Savanna, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Allure in Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Shirley Trinidad, 78, of Moline, died Friday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
John “Jack” Winefordner, of Bettendorf died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.