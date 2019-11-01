TODAY
Geneva A. Gsell, 11 a.m., First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.
Shigeko “Peggy” Lane, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.
Susan (Johnson) Schenkel, 10 a.m., Peniel Cemetery, Joy.
Dennis J. “Denny” Stanek, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Barbara E. Sawin, 2 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Luke Michael White, 2 p.m., Grace Bible Fellowship, Moline.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
David L. “Dave” Arnold, 69, of Moline, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
June L. DeNeve, 77, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Lorne. E. Edwards, 79, of Silvis, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Karen V. Griffin, 78, of Silvis, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Joan E. O'Brien, 65, of Moline, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Esther B. Peters, 97, of Davenport, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Allen Ronnfeldt, 63, of Maquoketa, Iowa, previously of Miles, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.