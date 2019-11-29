TODAY
Connie Louise DeMay, noon, Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Robert (Bob) D. Zesiger, 10:30 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, East Moline.
TOMORROW
Cleone A. Loenser, 3 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Geneseo.
PENDING
Karen. A. Adamson, 62, of Alpha, did Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.
Susan M. Christensen, 64, of Seaton, died Thursday Nov. 28, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Charles F. (Bud) Conover, of Silvis, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Clifton P. Duyvejonck, 65, of Andover, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Shirley J. Ewing, 85, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Virgil E. Fuhr, 90, of Taylor Ridge, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.