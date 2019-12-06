Funerals for Saturday, December 7, 2019

TODAY
Dennis R. Bush, 10 a.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Barbara "Barb" Lou Chelstrom, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.
Charles F. (Bud) Conover, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, East Moline.
Pearlie M. Hayes, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Lawrence D. “Boots” Logston, 10:30 a.m., Cable Community Church, Sherrard.
Evelyn J. Pettit, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Betty A. Tank, 10 a.m., DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Dr. Thomas J. Van Vooren, DMD., 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson.
Maurice Vander Vinne, 10 a.m., Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Morrison.
TOMORROW
Patricia A. Allen, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Jason R. Christenson, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Lynne L.Bourell, 74, of Orion, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Joseph Edward "Joe” Laster, 70, of Milan, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Manor Care, East Locust Street, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jean M. Wagle, of Geneseo, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her daughter's home in Moline. Arrangements; Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.