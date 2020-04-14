Funerals and pending funeras for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Funerals and pending funeras for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

TODAY

Arlene M. Abbott, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome.

TOMORROW

No services scheduled

PENDING

Ethyl L. Arnold, 89, of Silvis, formerly of Moline and Palmetto, Fla., died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Marjorie A. Doubet, 87, of Geneseo, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Ruth E. Johnston, 96, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Genevieve “Gen” M. Vrombaut, 86, of Moline, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

