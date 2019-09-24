TODAY
Jeanette “Jeane” A. Evanoff, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Mary J. Parchert, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.
Stacey L. Wright, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
TOMORROW
Dean J. Friichtenicht, 10 a.m., New Windsor Presbyterian Church.
David B. Fuller, 7 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Richard “Slick” E. Green, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Randal L. Lipes, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Betty Lou Streeter, 10 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
PENDING
Russell D. Anderson, 85, of Osco, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion.
Jacquelyn Griffin, 71, of Rock Island, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Stephen “Steve” Anthony Harvey, 81, of Rock Island, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Nathan M. Horton, 27, of Milan, died Monday Sept. 23, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Kathleen Strandgard Johnson, 67, of Moline, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Scott Lawrence, 53, of East Moline, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Carol L. Lodico, 79, of Silvis, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.