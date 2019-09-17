TODAY
Thomas Timothy Anderson, 10 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Elaine J. Bloom, 5 p.m., Galva Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore.
Scott Ingersoll, 4 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Verne R. Jamieson, 1 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Sister Marilyn Ring, 10 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.
Christine J. Walkowicz, 11 a.m., Christ Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Raymond R. Anderson, 1:30 p.m., Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Diane F. Lovell, 10 a.m., Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Stephen “Fleetwood” P. Mack, 11 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
Margaret A. Wohrley, 10:30 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Cambridge.
PENDING
Nancy Lynn Christisen, 77, of Blue Grass, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Juanita Delgado, 84, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Kenneth Negus, 68, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Nancy Louise Swift, 77, of Savanna, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Allure Nursing Home, Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, East Moline.