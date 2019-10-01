{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Ermadel Ludwick, 1 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, Davenport.

William J. “Bill” McKnight, 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Evelyn C. Minteer, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

TOMORROW

James “Jim” W. Baldry, 2 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport.

Beverly J. Ulam, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Albert W. Uzzell, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

Rose M. Van De Wiele, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. East Moline.

Richard W. Wildermuth, 10 a.m., Erie Christian Church.

PENDING

Jerald W. Creger, 74, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Bruce E. Nordstrom, 64, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Joyce Maxine Wolffe, 82, of Bettendorf, formerly of Hillsdale, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bettendorf Health Care Center. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

