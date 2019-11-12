TODAY
TOMORROW
Nancy Lee Cappaert, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Howard “Howie” C. Carlile, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Beatriz Casas Ponce, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Martha Stratton, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
PENDING
Peggy L. Benz, 68, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Helen J. Deopere, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of East Moline, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Marilyn Joy Leftwich, 79, of Moline, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Perrin, 77, of Sherrard, Ill., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Eva Eleonore (Graner) Rosen, 95, of Rock Island, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Laurel E. Seeley, 74, of Geneseo, formerly of Salisbury, N.C., and Sugar Grove, Pa., died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.