Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Today

Herman L. Crow, 1 p.m., Livestreamed the Stackhouse-Moore funeral home facebook page.

Mark E. Dorbeck, 10:30 a.m., livestreamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook.

Tomorrow

Sherry Barnett, 10:50 a.m., livestreamed at Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Pending

Clifford C. Bolt Jr., 90, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Rock Island and Milan, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Donna K. Ingram, 73, of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Curtis J. Patten, 65, of Atkinson, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson.