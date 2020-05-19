Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Today
Herman L. Crow, 1 p.m., Livestreamed the Stackhouse-Moore funeral home facebook page.
Mark E. Dorbeck, 10:30 a.m., livestreamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook.
Laverne F. Ziegler, 11:15 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/
Tomorrow
Sherry Barnett, 10:50 a.m., livestreamed at Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Pending
Clifford C. Bolt Jr., 90, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Rock Island and Milan, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donna K. Ingram, 73, of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Curtis J. Patten, 65, of Atkinson, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson.
Harold J. Schaab, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Izrael Tina Shanta Thomas, infant daughter of Trinity Brown and Anthony Thomas, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
JoAnne VanDeCasteele, 89, East Moline, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd.
