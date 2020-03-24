Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
TODAY

None

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Dale J. Maszk, 70, of Savanna, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Ernest E. Moore, 49, of Davenport, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Doris V. Nelson, 92, of Moline, died Monday March 23, 2020, at her son's home, Rock Hill, S.C. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Lyle R. Peterson, 91, of Colona, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Donovan S. Robertson, 63, of Bettendorf, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Harold R. Sandberg, 100, of Davenport, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Karen A. Sanders, 76, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

