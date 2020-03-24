Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

TODAY

Dale J. Maszk, 70, of Savanna, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Ernest E. Moore, 49, of Davenport, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Doris V. Nelson, 92, of Moline, died Monday March 23, 2020, at her son's home, Rock Hill, S.C. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Lyle R. Peterson, 91, of Colona, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Donovan S. Robertson, 63, of Bettendorf, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.