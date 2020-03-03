Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

TODAY
Denis A. Rubingh, 10 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Frank A. “Roch” Uranich, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
TOMORROW
Roger D. Neely Sr., 1 p.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.
Howard Lee McKellip, 11 a.m., Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
William J. “Bill” O'Donnell, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
PENDING
George P. Davison, 87, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Andalusia, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Halcyon House, Washington. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Susan A. “Sue” Goodale, 74, of Rock Island, formerly of Galva, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home in Galva.
Osie Lee, 84, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Chris Ann Malone, 64, of Cleveland, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Patrick J. Naab, 59, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Romona K. Olvera, 72, of Carbon Cliff, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Quad Cities Cremation Center, Silvis.
Joaquin Rico, 82, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Jon R. Watson, 76, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.