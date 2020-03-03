Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

TODAY

Denis A. Rubingh, 10 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.

Frank A. “Roch” Uranich, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Peru.

TOMORROW

Roger D. Neely Sr., 1 p.m., Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport.

Howard Lee McKellip, 11 a.m., Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.

William J. “Bill” O'Donnell, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

PENDING

George P. Davison, 87, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Andalusia, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Halcyon House, Washington. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Susan A. “Sue” Goodale, 74, of Rock Island, formerly of Galva, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home in Galva.

Osie Lee, 84, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.