Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Today

Alice Heater, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island

Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” Matlick, 10:30 a.m., at https://www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome.

Tomorrow

Janet Jensen Fowler, 11 a.m. Viola Cemetery

Amanda "Mandy" Myers, 3 p.m., livestream www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Pending

Karon C. Bruns, 71, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

Thomas E. Copeland, 66, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Lynn A. Hester Sr., 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Allie “Mazie” M. James, 91, of Milan, died Monday, June 7, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.