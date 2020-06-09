Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Today
Alice Heater, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island
Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” Matlick, 10:30 a.m., at https://www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome.
Tomorrow
Janet Jensen Fowler, 11 a.m. Viola Cemetery
Amanda "Mandy" Myers, 3 p.m., livestream www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Pending
Karon C. Bruns, 71, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
Thomas E. Copeland, 66, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Lynn A. Hester Sr., 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Allie “Mazie” M. James, 91, of Milan, died Monday, June 7, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Douglas McNamer, 73, of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Bessie Scheff, 55, of Moline, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home in Morning Star Residence, Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
R. Joan Swedberg, 96, of Rock Island, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Kenneth A. Talbot, 72, of Rock Island, formerly of Geneseo, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, Emergency Department. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.