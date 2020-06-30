Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Today
Virginia E. Humbert, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church.
John C. Neels, 10 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/
Patricia Steger, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Tomorrow
Donald Gustav Almquist, 2 p.m., Homewood Church, Moline.
Henrietta L. “ Hank” DeDecker, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson.
Jeanette Garcia, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Betty Jean Griffin Schmidt, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Pending
Sue A. Anderson, 77, of Moline, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Edmund “Eddie” Carleton III, 66, of Rock Island, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangement: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Karen R. Corrigan, 66, of Avondale, Ariz., formerly of Davenport, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Abrazo West Hospital, Goodyear, Ariz.. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Kenneth Lee Drury, 70, of Preston, Iowa, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Richard M. Hatlett, 94, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Dewayne Hawk, 77, of Reynolds and Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.
Jeffrey McDowell, 61, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Colby L. Moore, 36, of Moline, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center, Chicago. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Kevin Lee Powers, 66, of Mount Carroll, died Monday, June 29, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Alvino A. Terronez, 90, of Silvis, died Sunday, June 28,2020, at UnityPoint Health- Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
