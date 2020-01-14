Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

TODAY
Larry E. Cullison Sr., 10:30 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Brian R. Martinez-Phelps, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Duane Parks, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
TOMORROW
Ruth S. Baldwin, 2:30 p.m., National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Richard Paul Hewitt, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Brenda L. Johanson, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Velda M. Jones, 11:15 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Ana Maria Lopez, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Gwendolyn L. Minch, 11:30 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Margaret S. Ostrand, 10:30 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Sherri Evins Stowe, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Juanita J. Wheeler, 11 a.m., New Life Baptist Church, Davenport.
PENDING
Cheryl M. Edwards-Beers, 71, of Silvis, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Effie Mae Fitzpatrick, 89, of Silvis, formerly of Taylor Ridge, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Pablo A. Garcia, 73, of Rock Island, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Clarence Lee Graham, 64, of Davenport, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Zofia Kasal, 92, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Virginia E. Peters, 104, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Joyce Rogers, 96, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Mary Catherine Sneed, 91, of Moline, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Ralph Eugene Spence, 66, of Kewanee, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee.