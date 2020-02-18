Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

TODAY
Richard L. “Dick” Shay, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Steven C. Ehrhardt, 10:30 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Esther F. Morford, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory, Milan.
PENDING
Paul A. Clark Sr., 67, of Kewanee, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral, Kewanee.
Leah C. Danielson, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Phillip W. DeSpain, 85, of Savanna, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at FHN in Freeport. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Petronella M. Hendriksen, 87, of Davenport, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
David F. Henn, 76, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Joy Bell (Coleman) Lowery, 84, of Louisville, Miss., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf. Arrangemetns: Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport.
Albert R. “Rich” Reynolds Jr., 68, of Kewanee, died at 6:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home, Galva.
Kevin Michael Soppe, 42, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.