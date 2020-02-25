Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

TODAY
Kenneth R. Barman, 10:30 a.m. Bethany Lutheran Church, Woodhull.
TOMORROW
Cora B. Ballard, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Betty “Jean” Downing, 10 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Lawrence E. Gulley, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Wayne “Bud” D. Johnson, 11 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull.
You have free articles remaining.
Jon R. Lindahl, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
PENDING
Andrea Bajc, 84, of Davenport, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Bernard E. "Bernie" Jones, 87, of Galesburg, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Galesburg. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Galva.
Nancy L. Gibson, 81, of Sterling, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Ann L. Lincicum, 79, of Hanover, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Patricia A. Sykes, 64, of Rock Island, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Charlotte N. Walbright, 97, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Moline, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bickford of Iowa City. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline.
Christine E. Whitlow, 74, of Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.