Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Kenneth R. Barman, 10:30 a.m. Bethany Lutheran Church, Woodhull.

TOMORROW

Cora B. Ballard, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Betty “Jean” Downing, 10 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Lawrence E. Gulley, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Wayne “Bud” D. Johnson, 11 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull.

Jon R. Lindahl, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

PENDING

Andrea Bajc, 84, of Davenport, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Bernard E. "Bernie" Jones, 87, of Galesburg, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Galesburg. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Galva.

Nancy L. Gibson, 81, of Sterling, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Ann L. Lincicum, 79, of Hanover, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Sykes, 64, of Rock Island, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Charlotte N. Walbright, 97, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Moline, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bickford of Iowa City. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline.

Christine E. Whitlow, 74, of Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News