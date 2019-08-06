TODAY
Beverly A. Barnhouse, 2 p.m., Community Bible Fellowship, Aledo.
Carmen Linette Culberson, 1 p.m., New Life Apostolic Church, East Moline.
Thomas E. DeRoo, 6 p.m., DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Ella M. “Tudy” Ehrecke, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport.
Allan John Hanson, 1 p.m., Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.
Jeffrey A. Hendrickson, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Rhonda R. Johns, 1:30 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Gloria Jean (Morgan) Paulsen, 10 a.m., Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion.
Harvey L. Smith, 11:30 a.m., Henderson Grove Cemetery.
Mary Ann Whipple, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
TOMORROW
Jean B. Bruce, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Marguerite A. Cook, 1 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Rose Joanne Senko, 10 a.m., Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Charles L. Stevenson, 3 p.m., St. Marks Anglican Church, Silvis.
PENDING
Harry W. Button, 83, of Rock Island, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John Capps, 61, of Davenport, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Leon Mudd, 91, of Moline died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Michael J. Rasche, 69, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Susan M. "Sue" Weideman, 73, of Peoria, Ill., formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Proctor Hospital, Peoria. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.