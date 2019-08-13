{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Esther Bloemsma, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Moline.

Dennis A. Cook, 7 p.m. Milan American Legion Post 569.

Dennis G. Mathews, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mary C. Pauletti, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.

Richard A. Schulmeister, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

TOMORROW

Jeanne Elizabeth Banfield, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Moline.

Marion C. Gordon, 11 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo.

Mildred Larson, 1 p.m., Elm Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Princeton.

Linda Lentz, 9 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline.

Helen I. Miller, 6 p.m., The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis.

Emma Jean Russell, 10:30 a.m., Cordova Baptist Church.

PENDING

Connie L. Bolduc, 69, of Woodhull, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.

Debra J. Fry, 62, of Moline, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Janet M. Strickland, 84, of Woodhull, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at home. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.

Susan Werner, 62, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan/Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

