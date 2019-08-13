TODAY
Esther Bloemsma, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Moline.
Dennis A. Cook, 7 p.m. Milan American Legion Post 569.
Dennis G. Mathews, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary C. Pauletti, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.
Richard A. Schulmeister, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
TOMORROW
Jeanne Elizabeth Banfield, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Moline.
Marion C. Gordon, 11 a.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo.
Mildred Larson, 1 p.m., Elm Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Princeton.
Linda Lentz, 9 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary, Moline.
Helen I. Miller, 6 p.m., The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis.
Emma Jean Russell, 10:30 a.m., Cordova Baptist Church.
PENDING
Connie L. Bolduc, 69, of Woodhull, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.
Debra J. Fry, 62, of Moline, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Janet M. Strickland, 84, of Woodhull, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at home. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.
Susan Werner, 62, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan/Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.