TODAY
Joan T. Irwin, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Glen Lampkin, noon, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Chad A. Yoder, 2:30 p.m., Grace Church Cemetery, Osco.
TOMORROW
Joyce Liedtke, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Kathryn S. Maddalozzo, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
PENDING
Glenn Edward DeSmith, 91, of Geneseo, formerly of Annawan, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.