{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Joan T. Irwin, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Glen Lampkin, noon, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Chad A. Yoder, 2:30 p.m., Grace Church Cemetery, Osco.

TOMORROW

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Joyce Liedtke, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Kathryn S. Maddalozzo, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

PENDING

Glenn Edward DeSmith, 91, of Geneseo, formerly of Annawan, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments