TODAY
Juanita Delgado, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Michael W. Matson, 2 p.m., Knapp Funeral Home, Milford.
Betty Jane Roth, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Jeanette “Jeane” A. Evanoff, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Mary J. Parchert, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge.
Stacey L. Wright, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
PENDING
Agnes A. Adams, 77, of Aledo, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Betty A. Armstrong, 72, of Moline, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Betty L. Cauwels, 84, of Geneseo, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Scott Reed Frazer, 71, of Davenport, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Randal L. Lipes, 62, of Geneseo, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Reed J. McDaniel, 63, of Milan, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Marcia J. Price, 57, of Moline, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.
James E. Sawyer, 75, of Colona, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary Inc, Silvis.
Sandra D. Scheer-Clark, 51, of Silvis, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Gladys Smith, 83, of East Moline, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.