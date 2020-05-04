Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Today
No services scheduled.
Tomorrow
Connor Ray Brown, 1:50 p.m., livestreamed at the Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Diana S. Johnson, 1 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Pending
Martin J. “Marty” Beale, 49, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Derrik E. Bolton, 60, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Edwin C. Ellstrom, 67, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Aurora Layne Gluck, infant daughter of Lilly and Nathan Gluck, of Moline, was pronounced dead at birth Saturday at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Florence G. Reddick, 76 of Aledo, died May 4, 2020, at the Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Mary Kirkpatrick, 95, of Moline, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Wesley A. Matter, 64, of Milan, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Robert H. Murdock, 93, of Coal Valley, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Patricia E. Ostrand, 91, of Moline, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Overlook Village Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
