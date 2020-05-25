Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Today

Dale R. Armstrong, 12:30 p.m., livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Harold J. Schaab, 11 a.m., www.wheelan-pressly.com

Tomorrow

Myra L. Long, 1:30 p.m., Nichols Bewley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Aledo

Pending

Margaret Jewell-McRae, 92, of Moline, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hope Creek Continuing Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

