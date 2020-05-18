Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

  • Updated
Today

Seferino “Don” Perez, 10 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.

Tomorrow

Herman L. Crow, 1 p.m., Live-streamed the Stackhouse-Moore funeral home facebook page.

Mark E. Dorbeck, 10:30 a.m., live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook.

Laverne F. Ziegler, 11:15 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Pending

LouAnn G. Daniels, 72, formerly of Green Island, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.

Edward C. Fehlhafer, 85 of Lanark, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Vernon Laurin, 100, of Rock Island, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gilbert V. Short, 82, of Moline, died at his home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

