Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Today

Seferino “Don” Perez, 10 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook.

Tomorrow

Herman L. Crow, 1 p.m., Live-streamed the Stackhouse-Moore funeral home facebook page.

Mark E. Dorbeck, 10:30 a.m., live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook.

Pending

LouAnn G. Daniels, 72, formerly of Green Island, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.

Edward C. Fehlhafer, 85 of Lanark, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Vernon Laurin, 100, of Rock Island, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gilbert V. Short, 82, of Moline, died at his home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.