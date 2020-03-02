Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Ronald Cafer, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Michael L. H. Pomeroy, 10 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery Chapel, Rock Island.

Leinese Inez Schanfish, 10 a.m., Calvary Church of the Quad Cities.

Elizabeth Schrempf, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

TOMORROW

Denis A. Rubingh, 10 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.

Frank A. “Roch” Uranich, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Peru.

Dr. Jeffrey L. Young, 11 a.m., First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.

PENDING

Lori A Chesser, 57, of Moline, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Godfrey Darby, 95, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Margaret E. Dehls, 89, of East Moline, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Diane Kalec, 80, of Thomson, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.

Patricia “Pati” Kincaid, 82, of Geneseo, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Dale A Jewell, 59 of Moline, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heartland Health care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Harry C. Muffley, 98, of Rock Island died Monday, March 2, 2020, in his home at Friendship Manor. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory.

Wayne E. Thomson, 79, of Blue Grass, Iowa, formerly of Long Grove, Iowa, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News