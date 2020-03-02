Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

TODAY
Ronald Cafer, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Michael L. H. Pomeroy, 10 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery Chapel, Rock Island.
Leinese Inez Schanfish, 10 a.m., Calvary Church of the Quad Cities.
Elizabeth Schrempf, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Denis A. Rubingh, 10 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Frank A. “Roch” Uranich, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
Dr. Jeffrey L. Young, 11 a.m., First United Presbyterian Church, Moline.
PENDING
Lori A Chesser, 57, of Moline, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Godfrey Darby, 95, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Margaret E. Dehls, 89, of East Moline, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Diane Kalec, 80, of Thomson, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.
Patricia “Pati” Kincaid, 82, of Geneseo, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Dale A Jewell, 59 of Moline, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heartland Health care Center, Moline. Arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Harry C. Muffley, 98, of Rock Island died Monday, March 2, 2020, in his home at Friendship Manor. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wayne E. Thomson, 79, of Blue Grass, Iowa, formerly of Long Grove, Iowa, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.