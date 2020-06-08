Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

Ronald L. Johnson, 2 p.m., German Cemetery, Sherrard.

Tomorrow

Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” Matlick, 10:30 a.m., at https://www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome.

Pending

Ella J. Davis, 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Michael S. Hurley, 61, of Cordova, died on Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Nancy L. LaBee, 82, of Galesburg, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Marigold Nursing Home, Galesburg. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Kameron R. Moore, 23, of Moline, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Lance Patton, 63, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.