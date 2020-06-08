Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Today
Ronald L. Johnson, 2 p.m., German Cemetery, Sherrard.
Tomorrow
Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” Matlick, 10:30 a.m., at https://www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome.
Pending
Ella J. Davis, 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Michael S. Hurley, 61, of Cordova, died on Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Nancy L. LaBee, 82, of Galesburg, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Marigold Nursing Home, Galesburg. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Kameron R. Moore, 23, of Moline, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Lance Patton, 63, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Joan D. Phillis, 81, of Alpha, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.
Stephen M. Weeks, 71, of Davenport, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
