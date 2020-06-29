Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Today
Constance (Connie) Fanakos, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
Glenda L. Fleuter, 7 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomorrow
Virginia E. Humbert, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church.
John C. Neels, 10 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/
Patricia Steger, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Pending
Phillip W. DeSpain, 85, of Savanna, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at FHN in Freeport. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Jeanette Garcia, 75, of Rock Island, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her son's home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sarah A. Gott, 22, of East Moline, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Michael Terry Hook, 66, of Mount Carroll, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at FHN Hospital in Freeport, IL. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Paula A. Taylor, 48, of Geneseo, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Raymond Paul Trenkamp, 96, of Maquoketa, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Maquoketa Care Center. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.
Shirley A. Whitbeck, 89, of Davenport, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health Care Facility in Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.