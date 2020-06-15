Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Today
J. Michael “Mike” Keesy, 2 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Marilyn R. Petersen, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Tomorrow
Allen “Al” Tysma, 10 a.m., livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/
Pending
Julie Higby, 75, of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Alden Estates of Barrington, Barrington, Ill. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Barbra G. Meyer, 82, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Cambridge, Ill. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Richard Glenn Peterson, 75, of Sabula, Iowa, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Duane Larry St. Ores, 74, of Thomson, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.
John G. “Greg” Thompson, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Velma J. Vince, 70, of Rock Island, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
