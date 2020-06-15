Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

J. Michael “Mike” Keesy, 2 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Marilyn R. Petersen, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Tomorrow

Allen “Al” Tysma, 10 a.m., livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Pending

Julie Higby, 75, of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Alden Estates of Barrington, Barrington, Ill. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Barbra G. Meyer, 82, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Cambridge, Ill. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Richard Glenn Peterson, 75, of Sabula, Iowa, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Duane Larry St. Ores, 74, of Thomson, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.