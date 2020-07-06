Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Today
Patsy C. Bell, 1 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Patsy M. “Pat” Chance, 1 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Fred W. Plescher, 10:30 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomorrow
Kester M. Gladfelder, 10 a.m., Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service, Wapello.
Dewayne A. Hawk, 6:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Jeannine L. Hicks, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Donald D. “Don” Lance, 9 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Edward Patrick Moseley, 1:30 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream.
Jan D. Summers, 6 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Audrey M. Swanson, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Orion.
Pending
William D. “Bill” Bogart Jr., 62, of Rock Island, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Myrna R. Johnson, 78, of Geneseo, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo.
Ruth M. Lees, 75, of Lynn Center, Ill., died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Pete F. Mallett Jr., 69, of Silvis, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Richard McCall, 76, of Annawan, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Robert Reade, 87, of Geneseo, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo
William T. Taylor, 79, of Andalusia, died Sunday July 5, 2020, at St Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Patricia A. Vogel, 89, of Rock Island, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
