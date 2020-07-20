Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Today

Robert Harrilchak, 1 p.m., National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Raymond Clifton Robbins, 1:30 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Roy Woitte, 11:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park, East Moline.

Tomorrow

Elaine L. Hare, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Robert “Bob” Rasmussen, 10 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Marjorie J. Wolfgram, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Pending

Peggy A. Cross, 78, of Savanna, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Connie Mattecheck, 56, of Moline, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline

Samme E. Montgomery, 72, of Rock Island, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Richard A. “Dick” Puls, 84, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Elisabeth M. Walden, 90, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Matthew D. West, 50, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

