Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Ardelle Kraft, 95, of Davenport, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Alice R. Mockmore, 92, of Moline, died Monday Feb. 24, 2020, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Elmer Paul Monshower, 72, of Thomson, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Arlene Nicholson Roberts, 96, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her granddaughter's home, Vista, Calif. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

William A. “Bill” Rada, 94, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Roger Eugene Rodden, 71, of Port Byron, died Feb. 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

William “Billy” Ross Jr., 51, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Aperion Care, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.