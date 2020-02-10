Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

TODAY
Jewell M. Ball, 11 a.m., Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline.
Mary E. “Betty” Garner, 10 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Roxann Nelson, 6 p.m., New Boston United Methodist Church.
Donna Lee Manning Tworek, 10 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.
TOMORROW
Lois A. Florence, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Moline.
Donna J. Hintermeister, 10 a.m., Preemption United Methodist Church, Preemption.
Randy Lee Linn, 2 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Edward L. Murrens, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Nina M. VanWinkle, 10 a.m., Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis.
PENDING
You have free articles remaining.
Lynn O. Blair, 90, of East Moline, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Neola Mae Blair, 91, of East Moline, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Dr. Walter Bradley, 63, of Davenport, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Brian S. Fisher, 57, of Reynolds, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressley Funeral Home, Milan.
Richard N. Friedel, 81, of Rock Island, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Silver Cross-Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sharon K. German, 70, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig, Clinton.
Ronald Gresham, 70, of Davenport, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
John James, 67, of Moline, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Bonnie E. Nelson, 73, of Rock Island, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Ruth M. Penry, 89, of Rock Island, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Judith Ann “Judie” Romeo, 79, of Seattle, Wash., died Feb. 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Gerald E. Wynes, 81, of Moline, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity West Medical Center. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Julio Zapata-Palma “Catracho”, 41, of Moline, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.