Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

TODAY
Valerie Hardison, 9:30 a.m., Resurrection Assembly of God, Iowa City, Iowa.
Wiley M. Hummel, 1 p.m., Prophetstown United Methodist Church.
Bradley C. Larson, noon, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Allen J. Neumann, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Gary A. Phelps, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Matthew C. “Matt” Serra, 1 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
Gretchen L. Bessiere, 74, of Seven Lakes, N.C., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the First Health Hospice House. Arrangements: Boles Funeral Home, Seven Lakes, N.C.
Stanley “Stan” Erdmann, 72, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral home, Orion.
Miriam L. Heilwagner, 95, of Milan, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Reverend Ralph Carrol "RC" Johnson, 95, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Margaret Mary Tebbe, 57, of Spragueville, Iowa, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.