Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

TODAY
None
TOMORROW
None
PENDING
You have free articles remaining.
Claudia L. Hillyer, 75, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Generations in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Linda Jordan, 71, of East Moline, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Pauline Overton, 82, of Springfield, formerly of the Quad Cities, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Larry W. Phillips, 71, of Rock Island, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Leo F. Williams, 88, of Coal Valley, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Sandra Sue Zink, 51, of Stockton, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.