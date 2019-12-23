Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

TODAY

Claudia L. Hillyer, 75, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Generations in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Linda Jordan, 71, of East Moline, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Pauline Overton, 82, of Springfield, formerly of the Quad Cities, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Larry W. Phillips, 71, of Rock Island, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Leo F. Williams, 88, of Coal Valley, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Sandra Sue Zink, 51, of Stockton, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.