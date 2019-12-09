Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
TODAY

Richard “Rick” Allen Garrett, 11 a.m., Erie United Methodist Church.

Mildred M. Lane, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Rock Island.

David Spiller, 9:30 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.

Suzanne Christine Yackley, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

TOMORROW

Lynne L. Bourell, 1 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Betty J. Boynton, 11 a.m., Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Morton.

Nina Mae (Merrill) Carlson, 11 a.m., St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

M. Emogene Kimball, 2 p.m., Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church.

Joseph Edward “Joe” Laster, 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

James Henry Maitland, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline.

PENDING

Kenny A. Anderson, 59, of Milan, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Lorraine May Harriman, 89, of Rio, Ill.,, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha, IL.

Kathryn "Katie" (Dubil) Holst, 102, of Bettendorf, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Dennis L. Hutton, 75, of Milan, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Donna M. Litchfield, 89, of Galesburg, formerly of Rio, Ill., died Monday, Dec.  9, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.

Ruth J. White, 98, of Geneseo, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel.

