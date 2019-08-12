TODAY
Albert W. Castrey, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
William Jens Moellering, 1 p.m., the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Laura I. Murphy, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Mary L. Roberts, noon, Community Christian Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
Esther Bloemsma, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Moline.
Dennis A. Cook, 7 p.m. Milan American Legion Post 569.
Dennis G. Mathews, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary C. Pauletti, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.
Richard A. Schulmeister, 10 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.
PENDING
Hugh W. Brown, 88, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Christina Dorman, 96, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Steven E. Ludin, 67, of Milan, died Thursday, Augu. 8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Margaret L. Masengarb, 90, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Helen I. Miller, 90, of East Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Donald Weideman, 74, of Peoria, formerly of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Proctor Hospital, Peoria. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.