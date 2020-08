Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

Sandra Mae “Sandy” Stewart, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Tomorrow

Brian “Randy” Ballard, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Pending

Betty Mae Decker, 91, died Feb. 18, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community in Sheboygan, Wis. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Ronald W. Foulks, 60, of St. Paul, Minn., formerly of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Irene L. Grabau, age 88, of Rock Island, died Aug. 17, 2020, at the Monmouth Nursing Home in Monmouth. Arrangements: Turnbull Funeral Home, Monmouth.

Marsha Lee Hansen, 80, of St. Peters, Mo., died Aug. 19, 2020, at Glenfield Memory Care. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Helen P. Hill, 87, of Olathe, Kan., formerly of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Homestead of Olathe Assisted Living, Olathe, Kan. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.