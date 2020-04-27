Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Wayne H. Coers, 10 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Pending

William Cockayne, 48, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Elmer I. Eickert, 97, of LaSalle, formerly of Chadwick, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at LaSalle Veterans Home. Arrangements: at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll.

Donna L. Mohr, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of Mountain Home, Ark., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Douglas G. Neely, 50, of Geneseo, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

L. Maxine Peterson, 93, of Moline, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Arrangements: at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.