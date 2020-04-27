Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Today
No services scheduled
Tomorrow
Wayne H. Coers, 10 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Pending
William Cockayne, 48, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Elmer I. Eickert, 97, of LaSalle, formerly of Chadwick, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at LaSalle Veterans Home. Arrangements: at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll.
Donna L. Mohr, 92, of Rock Island, formerly of Mountain Home, Ark., died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Douglas G. Neely, 50, of Geneseo, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital – Emergency Department. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
L. Maxine Peterson, 93, of Moline, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Arrangements: at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
