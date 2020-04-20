Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Angela M. Howard, 52, of Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Judith A. Locey, 80, of Cordova, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Robert “Buck” Robinson, 50 died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Donald R. Schrock, 78, of Muscatine, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Donald Snyder, 86, of Morrison, formerly of Erie, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation, Morrison. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.