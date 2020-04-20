Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

TODAY
Pamela Lee (Johnson) McDermott 6 p.m., streamed live online. Please visit www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
TOMORROW
No services scheduled
PENDING
Sally M. Anderson, 65, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Marjorie N. Buckwalter, 96, of Mount Carroll, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Javon Bea Mercy Health, Rockford. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Joseph “Joe” Bailey, 90, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Barbara “Trigg” Clauson, 85, of Moline, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mary Anne Gustafson, 98, of Rapids City, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Linda L. Hanks, 70, of Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Angela M. Howard, 52, of Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Judith A. Locey, 80, of Cordova, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Robert “Buck” Robinson, 50 died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Donald R. Schrock, 78, of Muscatine, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Donald Snyder, 86, of Morrison, formerly of Erie, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation, Morrison. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
