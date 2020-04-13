Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY

No services scheduled

TOMORROW

Arlene M. Abbott, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome.

PENDING

Robert Carnicle, 71, of East Moline, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Ronald G. Day, 75, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Terrence Allen Engle, 57, of Hampton, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Sigrun “Sig” Martin, 67, of Silverton, Colo., formerly of Davenport and Maysville, Iowa, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.