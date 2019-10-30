TODAY
Scott A. Bear, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Warren Gale, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.
Margaret E. Hartley, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Galesburg.
Janet R. “Grandma Jan” Peppmeyer, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Boone C. Allison, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
David Hugh Davis, noon, Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Annabelle Kell, 10 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Elsie G. Mariman, 11:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Emery Rehn, 1 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomasa V. Romo, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jean Lois Schave, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Willard Lee Willhouse, 6:30 p.m., The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis.
PENDING
Patricia A. Baker, 86, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Barbara F. Smiddy, 78, of Silvis, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Kari Taylor, 62, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.