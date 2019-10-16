TODAY
Margeret E. Holt, 5 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
James Charles Kingman, 11:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Bernard P. Klauer, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Robert K. Luepke, 10:30 a.m., at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo.
Mary L. Reedy, 1:30 p.m., Western Township Cemetery, Orion.
Rhoda Ann Runyon, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline.
TOMORROW
Elaine Osbourne Bell, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressley Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ruth O. Fiscus, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Rita L. Harris, 11 a.m., Church of Christ, Moline.
Teresa L. Marolf, noon, Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Lorna A. Rainey, 11 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church. Woodhull.
PENDING
Richard Benham, 83, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Richard F. “Dick” Bussan, 82, of Geneseo, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at home in Apache Junction, Ariz. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Wayne L. Krouse, 79, of Lake Elmo, Minn., formerly of the Quad-Cities, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Eva J. Lang, 92, formerly of Silvis, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Dorothy May Rogers, 94, of Mount Carroll, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Allure Nursing Home, Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Marvin Woessner, 91, of Lena, formerly of Mount Carroll, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the Lena Living Center. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.